The Outrunners are one-step closer to AEW championship gold.

During the November 9 episode of AEW Collision, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated Top Flight duo Dante Martin and Darius Martin in tag-team action.

The victory marked the first win in the contender series for the AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way at AEW Full Gear 2024.

With the win, The Outrunners become the first team to qualify for a shot at Private Party in a four-way title tilt at the aforementioned November 23 pay-per-view.

The rest of the AEW Tag-Team Championship Four-Way Contender Series schedule is as follows:

* AEW Dynamite (November 13): FTR (vs. House of Black

* AEW Collision (November 16): La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

