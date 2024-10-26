You can officially pencil in a new tag-team tilt for the October 26 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

During the October 25 episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that The Outrunners team of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum will square off against MxM Collection duo Mansoor and Mason Madden on the October 26 episode of AEW Collision.

Also scheduled for the 10/26 show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa:

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

* FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

* Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

* Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta

Check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results from Cedar Rapids, IA.