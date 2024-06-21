AEW has announced a new matchup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision.

Christian Cage and the Patriarchy (Killswitch & Nick Wayne) will be facing The Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson in six-man tag action.

See #AEWCollision TONIGHT before it airs on Saturday 8/7c on TNT! LIVE at @PPLCenter | Allentown, PA

The Patriarchy @Christian4Peeps, @Luchasaurus, @TheNickWayne are in Trios ACTION vs Iron Savages @bear_boulder & @bearbronsonBC & @JackedJameson TONIGHT in Allentown! pic.twitter.com/dy7nnfWtTq

