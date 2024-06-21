AEW has announced a new matchup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision.
Christian Cage and the Patriarchy (Killswitch & Nick Wayne) will be facing The Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson in six-man tag action.
See #AEWCollision TONIGHT before it airs on Saturday 8/7c on TNT! LIVE at @PPLCenter | Allentown, PA
The Patriarchy @Christian4Peeps, @Luchasaurus, @TheNickWayne are in Trios ACTION vs Iron Savages @bear_boulder & @bearbronsonBC & @JackedJameson TONIGHT in Allentown! pic.twitter.com/dy7nnfWtTq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP:
-Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods)
-AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Brian Cage
-AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero
-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
-The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, & Nick Wayne) vs. The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson