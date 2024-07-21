The winners … and NEW Unified AEW Trios Champions, The Patriarchy!
That was the final announcement by the ring announcer inside eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. after the main event of the July 20 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, which saw the vacant Unified AEW Trios Championships up for grabs.
In the main event of the 7/20 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, The Patriarchy trio of Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne defeated the former championship team of Bullet Club Gold.
The finish of the bout saw Cage pick up the pinfall victory after Mama Wayne sprayed hairspray into the eyes of Juice Robinson, which set Cage up for the Killswitch finishing move.
