Logan and Jake Paul don’t think much of Seth Rollins.

The brothers spoke about the WWE superstar on the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, where they hyped up Logan’s matchup against the Visionary at WrestleMania 39.

At one point Logan Paul reveals that he didn’t even know who Seth Rollins was until he got into wrestling last year, with Jake adding that Rollins sounds like a b***h. Check out their full exchange below.

Jake: Who is Seth Rollins? Logan: That’s the question that I was asking. Jake: He sounds like a fucking bitch. Logan: He actually said some not so nice things about your loss (to Tommy Fury). I didn’t know who he was until I got into wrestling. Apparently, he’s pretty big in the wrestling world. Jake: Not that big. I’ll beat the fuck out of him. Logan: I know who he is now. He’s very good at what he does. Very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now. For that reason, it’d be an honor to take him out at WrestleMania. I’m really happy with this matchup. Mike: Is he liked? Logan: I think he’s liked because of how good he is at being the villain kind of conniving, funky energy. He has Joker energy. Jake: Hard to be afraid of a guy named Seth.

WWE confirmed the matchup on last night’s edition of Raw following Logan’s attack on Rollins. You can read about that here.

