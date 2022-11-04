The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today.

The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Fans chanted for Sami Zayn but Reigns told them they didn’t deserve him. Sami hasn’t worked the Saudi Arabia shows due to religious reason. Reigns and The Bloodline left the press conference without doing the standard Triple H photo-op, as the other Superstars did. Triple H then posed with The Paul Brothers to end the show, as seen below.

As noted, Jake will be in Logan’s corner for the Crown Jewel main event on Saturday.

The presser, hosted outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh by Michael Cole, also featured RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka, Damage CTRL, Omos, Braun Strowman, The Bloodline and The Paul Brothers.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon spoke early on in the press conference and talked about how they are excited and thankful for the relationship with the Saudis, specifically thanking the King and the Crown Prince. They also introduced “his excellency,” Turki Al-Sheikh, who is is a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court under the rank of Minister, and the current Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment. Turki spoke via translator and was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The crowd chanted “MBS!” for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The press conference also featured a weigh-in for Omos and Strowman. The Nigerian Giant weighed in at 416.60 pounds, while The Monster of All Monsters weighed in at 335.99 pounds.

Triple H tweeted his photo with The Paul Brothers and wrote, “If you’re going to step up to The Tribal Chief… you better bring your own bloodline. @LoganPaul @JakePaul #WWECrownJewel”

You can click here for our full press conference recap. Below is full video, along with clips and photos:

The side plates still say #DamageCTRL… 👀 Will the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles be back around the waists of @ImKingKota and @Iyo_SkyWWE tomorrow at #WWECrownJewel? pic.twitter.com/LVBW7GZtG4 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2022

The ☝️s are up in Saudi Arabia! The Tribal Chief has arrived at the #WWECrownJewel Press Conference.@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/9MMiDbPK0h — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2022

If you’re going to step up to The Tribal Chief… you better bring your own bloodline. @LoganPaul @JakePaul #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/1DOAU6T6Te — Triple H (@TripleH) November 4, 2022

