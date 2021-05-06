Tonight AEW presented their first ever Blood and Guts matchup on TNT (full results here), and the matchup more than delivered on that promise.

The Pinnacle, led by MJF, emerged victorious over Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle after a wild back and forth affair that saw members of both teams get busted open. The finish saw MJF threaten to throw the Demo God from the top of the cage, with Sammy Guevara throwing in the towel to save his friend and mentor. After the Pinnacle was announced as the winning team, MJF tossed Jericho off the top anyway.

A gif is worth a thousand words #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q3rsiyPXGj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021

And up to the top they go 👀 #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AkC1PAxI6X — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021