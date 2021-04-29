Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a parley meeting between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle ahead of next week’s highly-anticipated Blood and Guts showdown between the two factions, which will contain the same rules as the traditional WarGames matchups.

Two men from each team will start, with one team gaining a man advantage after the first five minutes. Normally this is determined via a coin toss, but the Pinnacle’s Shawn Spears demanded that his team receive the advantage due to being coaxed into the match in the first place. After some initial hesitation, the Inner Circle, who is the babyface team in the feud, decided to allow them to have it.

