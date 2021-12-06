Pro-wrestling star Elijah “Pope” Burke issued a short statement on his Twitter account last night where the former NWA Television champion sent a big thank to you the NWA family after his hospitalization over the weekend, which occurred during a brawl following the main event of the Hard Time 2 pay per view. At some point Burke was sent directly into the ringside steps and was knocked silly.

Reports revealed that Burke was eventually let go from the hospital, with the belief that he sustained a concussion. He was not physically active at the NWA tapings that took place yesterday. On Twitter he writes:

“As many of you know I was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital in ATL following @NWA Hard Times 2. I would like to assure you that all is 100% well with Pope. In wrestling we take our bumps & bruises while continually forging ahead. However, today there are certain protocols in effect to ensure the well being of performers like myself and getting medically evaluated and cleared is one of them. I’d like to thank the ENTIRE NWA family, many who gave up hours of their own time to ensure Pope’s safety. Thank You ~PHS.”

You can see his statement below.