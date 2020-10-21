Wrestling star Elijah Burke, better known as The Pope, is your new NWA television champion.

Pope won the gold from former title-holder Zicky Dice on last night’s edition of UWN’s Primetime Live, which has featured a number of NWA title matches, including a successful defense from world’s champion Nick Aldis.

After his victory Pope took to Twitter and wrote, “Shout out to @nwa President @Billy for giving Pope an opportunity to accomplish this great achievement. Shout out to The Congregation for always believing such a day would come. Thank You All! ~PHS.”

Pope becomes the third TV champion since the belt was re-introduced earlier this year. Check out his tweet below.