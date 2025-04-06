AEW got the action started off with a bang inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Sunday night.

During the AEW Dynasty “Zero Hour” pre-show on April 6, 2025, Madison Rayne, Harley Cameron, Tomohiro Ishii, Mark Briscoe and Athena appeared as guests alongside Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett.

Following the opener, which saw Nick Wayne, Action Andretti and Lio Rush defeat AR Fox and Top Flight, things moved on to the second scheduled pre-show match.

Max Caster came out for his latest open challenge, which was answered by his former partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, who came out with a new character dubbed, “The Pride of Pro Wrestling.”

Bowens would go on to deck Caster with a rolling elbow for an easy pinfall victory in his first match back with his new five-tool player persona.

"THE PRIDE OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING" ANTHONY BOWENS HAS ANSWERED MAX CASTER’S OPEN CHALLENGE! Watch #AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR RIGHT NOW on Prime Video, AEW’s YouTube, X & FB! https://t.co/lRPKBK6kD5@Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/WETenGGXNM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2025