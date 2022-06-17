WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been approached about potentially hosting The Primetime Emmys this year.

Chris Rock has been in demand since the Will Smith slap that happened at the 2022 Oscars back in March, and Deadline reports that he has been asked to host the Emmy Awards on NBC in September. There is also a call for Chris to host the Oscars again next year. However, the report also notes that The Rock was also asked to host the Emmys this September.

It was also noted that The Rock was at the top of the host wish list for the 2022 Oscars back in March, but he obviously turned the gig down.

Deadline speculated that “it does not appear likely” that the former WWE Champion will accept the Emmys offer. The report noted that Chris has also turned down the informal offer for the Emmys in September.

Both Chris and The Rock have ties to NBC, which is carrying the Primetime Emmys this year. The Rock is an executive producer on the “Young Rock” series based on his life, which was just renewed for a third season. NBC/Peacock talent is still expected to be considered for the hosting gig as showcasing stars from the network carrying the Emmys is a tradition.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, September 12 on NBC. We will keep you updated on if The Rock is interested.

