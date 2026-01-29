“The Psycho Killer” is now #AllElite.

That is to say, Tommaso Ciampa has officially joined All Elite Wrestling.

After his recent abrupt departure from WWE, the former #DIY tag-team member made a shocking surprise debut on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the 1/28 AEW on TBS prime time program from Austin, TX., Mark Briscoe defended his TNT Championship against El Clon with a victory.

Once the match wrapped up, Briscoe got on the microphone in the ring and said he likes the idea of having TNT Championship open challenges.

With one caveat.

No one from The Don Callis Family is allowed to challenge for the title, because he’s sick of those guys.

The lights in the building then went out.

“The Psycho Killer” flashed across the big screens as former WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa appeared to a deafening reaction from the fans in “The Lone Star State.”

Ciampa went to the ring and had a stare down with Briscoe, as the commentators officially announced Ciampa’s in-ring debut in AEW will take place this Saturday in Arlington, TX., as he goes on-on-one against Briscoe with the TNT title on-the-line.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 1/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.