“The Psycho Killer” has captured championship gold in his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut.

Tommaso Ciampa won a title in his first-ever match in AEW during Saturday night’s AEW Collision from Arlington, Texas, defeating TNT Champion Mark Briscoe in a hard-fought battle.

Ciampa and Briscoe started cautiously, engaging in a technical exchange of holds during the opening minutes before Briscoe shifted the momentum. The TNT Champion fired off a Redneck Kung Fu kick and followed up with a cannonball tope through the middle ropes. Briscoe continued pressing with chops, a dropkick, and a suplex for a two-count as he maintained control.

Ciampa eventually turned the tide in brutal fashion, drilling Briscoe on the apron with the Psycho Driller, driving him head-and-back first into the edge. Ciampa followed with seven punches in the corner and played to the crowd with the “six-seven” meme. Briscoe responded by fighting out of a sleeper hold with a back suplex, then mounted a comeback with chops, a flying forearm, corner lariats, and an attempted exploder suplex.

That attempt was blocked, but Briscoe landed a kick that sent Ciampa to the floor. Briscoe then connected with a running dropkick, followed by a blockbuster from the apron, with the crowd helping him back to his feet. As the action returned to the ring, Ciampa spiked Briscoe with a draping DDT for another close two-count.

The match escalated further as Briscoe countered a top-rope Psycho Driller attempt and hit a Froggy Bow for two. Ciampa answered by blocking Briscoe’s next aerial move and delivering a top-rope Psycho Driller of his own, but it was still not enough to put the champion away.

Both men traded desperate attempts at the Jay Driller until Ciampa landed a running knee that sent Briscoe to the floor. With five minutes remaining, Briscoe fought Ciampa off and set up the timekeeper’s table, but Ciampa regained control, planting Briscoe on the table and striking him with another running knee before posing to the crowd.

Briscoe wasn’t finished.

The TNT Champion launched himself from the top rope with a Froggy Bow onto a standing Ciampa, sending both men crashing through the table. Back inside the ring, the two exchanged frantic strikes and counters as the clock ticked down.

In the final moments, Ciampa countered a Jay Driller attempt, blasted Briscoe with one final running knee, and scored the pinfall to win the TNT Championship.

After the match, Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family, himself a former TNT Champion, appeared on the stage and pointed directly at Ciampa, making it clear that the new champion already has his next challenger lined up.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 1/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.