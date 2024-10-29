The Queen of Extreme is coming to WWE NXT.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Francine announced that she will be in attendance for the November 6th episode of NXT, which is taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Francine worked for ECW from 1994 to 2001.

Dawn Marie and Bully Ray will also be appearing on the show. There have also been some pitches made to have Amy “Lita” Dumas appear.

