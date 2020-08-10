The R-Truth Game Show, New Show on Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart and More Set for the WWE Network

The latest episode of The R-Truth Game Show will go live on the WWE Network at 10am ET tomorrow morning, on demand. “Tag Team Treatment” is the name of this episode, which will be the fifth in the series. The episode will then air on the live stream at 8pm ET tomorrow night.

WWE will also premiere a new “Best Of” special on Alexa Bliss tomorrow. “The Best of WWE: The Best of Alexa Bliss” will premiere on Tuesday at 12pm ET via the on demand section.

WWE has also announced the second episode of the new WWE Timeline series. The second episode will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on demand, and then will air on the live stream at 8pm ET. “Too Damn Selfish” is the name of this episode, and it will focus on the feud between two brothers – Owen Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

The WWE Timeline series premiered this past Sunday, featuring a look at the feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. That episode is now available on demand.

The R-Truth Game Show, The Best of Alexa Bliss, WWE Timeline and tonight’s new edition of RAW Talk will be available on the free version of the WWE Network as well.

