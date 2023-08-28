The Rascalz are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

Sunday’s Impact Emergence pay-per-view saw Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles by defeating Subculture’s Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

This is the first reign for Miguel and Wentz together. Subculture began their first reign back on July 15 as they won a Four-Way at Slammiversary over Moose and Brian Myers, Sami Callihan and Rich Swann, former champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Subculture held the straps for 43 recognized days.

Below is footage from Sunday’s title change at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

https://twitter.com/ZacharyWentz/status/1695971511998337228

