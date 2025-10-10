It looks like the clock could be officially ticking down on The Rascalz’s current run in TNA Wrestling.

During Thursday night’s TNA Bound For Glory go-home edition of TNA iMPACT on October 9, a backstage segment aired featuring The Rascalz trio — Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed — discussing their current status in the company. The group addressed their absence from the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view card set for Saturday, October 12, and debated how they might still find a way onto the show.

In the middle of the conversation, Wentz dropped a notable piece of information.

He revealed that the group’s contracts with TNA Wrestling are set to expire at the end of 2025. While it wasn’t framed as an official announcement, the casual mention during the promo quickly caught fans’ attention, as it subtly confirmed that this is a contract year for one of TNA’s most consistent acts.

The Rascalz have been a staple of TNA’s tag team division for years, with Wentz and Miguel originally establishing themselves as one of the promotion’s most exciting young duos before briefly departing for WWE in 2020. Wentz and Wes Lee (then known as Dezmond Xavier) signed with WWE and were featured in NXT as MSK, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships before Wentz’s release from the company.

Following his WWE exit, Wentz made his return to TNA and reunited with Miguel, reforming The Rascalz as a cornerstone act within the revamped TNA tag team scene. In recent months, Myron Reed, who previously teamed with the group during their early years, officially rejoined the faction and has since become a regular fixture on TNA television.

Adding a layer of irony to their story, The Rascalz’s on-screen rivals in the ongoing TNA–WWE NXT crossover angle have included The High Ryze (Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe), pitting former teammates on opposite sides of the inter-promotional feud.

As The Rascalz’s TNA deals approach their expiration date next year, the question now becomes whether the trio will extend their stay with the company or explore other opportunities. This especially given their established ties to WWE and growing visibility through the TNA–NXT partnership.

TNA Bound for Glory 2025 emanates from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, this Sunday, October 12, with TNA’s biggest event of the year. Advertised for the show are the following matches:

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams defends against Mike Santana

* TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater defends against Je’Von Evans

* TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian defends against Steve Maclin

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan defends against Indi Hartwell

* Tables match: TNA & NXT Tag Team Champions The Hardys defend against The Dudleys

* Mickie James and The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame

* Hardcore War: Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose, Brian Myers, JDC & Alisha Edwards

