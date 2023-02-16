WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says a “Real Housewives of Wrestling” reality series could be coming soon.

Flair noted on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast that both Netflix and FOX are interested in producing a show with the following couples – Flair and Wendy Barlow (Fifi The Maid), Randy Orton and his wife Kim (Kimberly Kessler), Jake Hager and his wife Catalina (Catalina White), and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and his wife Giovanna (Giovanna Yannotti).

Flair revealed that a reel has already been produced.

“FOX and Netflix are looking at picking up The Housewives of Wrestling. [Wendy Barlow] saw the reel yesterday. It’s Randy’s wife, it’s Kurt’s wife, it’s Wendy, and Jake Hager’s wife. I don’t think Karen [Jarrett] is in it, I’m not sure. Karen would be great at it, though. The reel came out so good they are looking at it,” Flair said.

NBCUniversal’s “Real Housewives” series is one of the most successful reality TV brands. The show began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orang County, but since then there have been 27 spin-off series from the American franchise, and those have led to additional spin-offs. There have also been a number of international spin-offs.

Orton’s wife and Angle’s wife launched their “The Wives of Wrestling” podcast in February 2022, and the show ran for 30 episodes until August 2022. TMZ reported in 2011 that VH1 was filming a similar reality show in Houston, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, plus Jackie Haas, who was still married to Charlie Haas at that time, and Stacy “The Kat” Carter, the ex-wife to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The show never aired.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.