The identities behind WWE’s Los Americanos faction on RAW have now been confirmed, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The trio — who have been appearing in masks in recent weeks — are made up of familiar names under new personas. Tyler Bate is working as Bravo Americano, while Pete Dunne is performing under the guise of Rayo Americano. The group’s leader, El Grande Americano, is being portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE formally introduced Bravo and Rayo on a recent episode of Raw, putting an end to weeks of speculation among fans and online circles about who was under the masks. Many had suspected Dunne and Bate due to their distinctive in-ring styles, though the company had not publicly acknowledged their involvement until now.

To solidify the presentation, WWE has also moved forward with intellectual property filings, registering the trademarks for “Bravo Americano” and “Rayo Americano” in the past week. This is in line with the company’s current strategy of locking down character names tied to new gimmicks and groups before they gain traction on television.

Los Americanos marks a notable direction for both Dunne and Bate, who until now had been best known for their runs as themselves in NXT and on the main roster. Kaiser, meanwhile, continues to get featured television time following his long stretch as part of Imperium alongside GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci.

The faction remains in the early stages of its introduction, but with WWE clearly investing in both presentation and legal protection of the act, it appears Los Americanos will be a fixture on RAW for the foreseeable future.