WWE’s latest round of developmental roster cuts has reportedly come to an end.

According to Cory Hays, who first broke the news, the list of names released includes former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, BJ Ray, and several other talents who had been featured in varying capacities on NXT programming and live events.

Fightful Select has added further insight, noting that sources within WWE described the move as part of a “natural progression” in the company’s ongoing developmental cycle. Internally, the sentiment was that this round of departures was a standard evaluation measure rather than a reactionary cost-cutting effort.

The latest changes affected roughly a dozen talents. That figure includes a mix of contract expirations, official releases, and a small number of wrestlers who chose not to renew or re-sign with the company after their current deals ran out.

Within WWE, these periodic reshuffles are viewed as part of the NXT system’s broader talent turnover — making space for new recruits as others move on. Despite this latest wave of exits, the company reportedly remains actively scouting and signing fresh prospects through its Performance Center pipeline and ongoing international recruitment efforts.

While the names of all those released haven’t been publicly confirmed by WWE, the company is expected to continue evaluating both its developmental talent pool and incoming signees throughout the remainder of the year.

You can check out a complete list of the releases below:

* Wes Lee

* Lance Anoa’i

* Stevie Turner

* Kylie Rae

* Zayda Steel

* Brayden ‘BJ’ Ray

* Haze Jameson

* Summer Sorrell

* Drako Knox

* Jin Tala

* Jamar Hampton

* Zara Zakher