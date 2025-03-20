Former Ring of Honor World Champion Homicide has announced his retirement from in-ring competition due to a cyst on his brain, which is affecting his vision and speech. He will wrestle one final match later tonight at Outlaw Wrestling in Brooklyn, NYC, teaming with Bull James against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana. This match, which is presented by Victory Pro, was personally selected by Homicide.

At the age of 47, Homicide is a member of the original Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, renowned for his influential role in shaping the wrestling scene, particularly in the Northeast.

Taking to his Facebook page, Homicide wrote,

“Can’t believe I’m saying goodbye—not just to a job, but to my passion, the sport of pro wrestling.

Myself and Bull James vs. Mike Santana and “I Hate Everyone” Afa Jr.

The reason I’m leaving is that I went to my doctor and found out I have a cyst in my brain.

I’ve had it for months, and it’s getting worse.

My vision, speech are bad [because of the] hard hits, getting knocked out, and then hopping on a plane to travel.

March 20, Outlaw Wrestling means a lot.

I want people to party and smile—except for Afa Jr.

I’m a survivor. I always win my battles.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.

This is not goodbye.

This is see you later.

#LatinTerror #Homicide #187Sweatbox.ONE

This not a goodbye

This is I see you later

#LatinTerror #Homicide #187sweatbox.ONE.”

