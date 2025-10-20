The closing moments of AEW WrestleDream 2025 took an unexpected turn, as the main event “I Quit” match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley ended abruptly — leaving fans both inside the arena and watching at home caught off guard when the broadcast suddenly cut to black.

The chaotic finish came just seconds after Moxley verbally submitted, with Allin hoisting an American flag in celebration. Before the broadcast could show any post-match fallout or replays, the feed went off the air — leading to immediate speculation about whether something had gone wrong.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez shed light on what happened behind the scenes. According to Alvarez, the ending was not originally planned to be so abrupt — rather, it was a matter of timing and safety concerns converging at once. He said,

“The real-life reason was that they were completely out of time. The moment [Moxley] gave up and Darby ran up and started celebrating with the flag in the corner, it was off the air. So it was a timing issue. Someone also said he sliced up his arm, and they had to end it quickly before the Missouri Pro Wrestling Commission decided to stop it. It was mostly a timing issue.”

While timing was the primary factor, reports also indicate that Darby Allin may have sustained a deep cut to his arm during the closing stretch of the match. Local authorities and the Missouri State Athletic Commission were reportedly on alert, which could have added urgency to wrap things up before any official stoppage was called.

The match itself was as violent and unrelenting as one would expect from the two AEW stars. One of the most talked-about moments came when Moxley forced Allin’s head into a fish tank, a spot that immediately sparked debate online over its intensity and potential danger.

Despite the sudden conclusion, fans did get one major moment before the show went off the air – the surprise return of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who made a dramatic appearance to aid Allin in turning the tide against Moxley.

The AEW production team has yet to officially comment on the situation, but sources close to the event have confirmed that Allin received medical attention following the match. As of this writing, no serious injury has been reported, though officials were said to be taking every precaution given the nature of the bout.