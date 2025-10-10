As WWE Crown Jewel: Perth rapidly approaches, one major name has been confirmed to miss the upcoming pay-per-view event — current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that “The Man” will not be making the long trip to Australia, as she’s taking a short break from in-ring action. Lynch’s absence isn’t tied to injury or creative issues, but rather a scheduled rest period since she wasn’t planned for the card. He wrote,

“It’s just her taking that show off — those shows off — because she’s not booked for the PLE. They can make it work. There’s no reason to fly people over there just to have them there. That’s like a 22-hour flight, man. That’s a tough trip. You feel like you live there by the time you land. And then you have to do it all over again coming back. That’s like 40 to 45 hours total on a plane when you count airport time. She’ll be back in two weeks, and that’ll be that.”

Lynch’s absence effectively rules out any chance of a repeat from Clash in Paris, where she made headlines by assisting Seth Rollins during his match. This time, Lynch will remain stateside while the WWE roster travels to Optus Stadium for the company’s first pay-per-view event in Perth.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, who is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Bronson Reed, shared a candid update on his own physical state during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The “Tribal Chief” admitted that he’s been feeling the effects of WWE’s global travel schedule, particularly the long-haul flights. He said,

“I feel like crap. My body does not feel good. I was down there not too long ago. The flight back and forth does not feel nice. I’ve been jetlagged for four weeks in a row now. Why not just go down there and try to kill myself. It is what it is. We’re gonna go head against the wall, Goldberg-style. Reckless abandon. You can’t do much worse than I feel now, so let’s just go mess it up physically. I’m a live performer. I can do it at any given moment. I’m always at 100. We live at a 12, so the 10 will always be easy. You go through the curtain, you can be selling a broken leg back there, but as soon as the music hits and you go through the curtain, it’s a shot in the arm.”