— During a recent appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton addressed the scary landing she took during her September 12th title defense against Jade Cargill on SmackDown. Stratton appeared to land hard after attempting a moonsault from the top rope to the outside.

Following the incident, WWE opted to pull Stratton from her scheduled appearance at NXT Homecoming as a precautionary measure. Stratton confirmed the decision was made strictly to ensure her health was properly monitored. She said,

“Physically, I’m okay. Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was more precautionary and monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall. For the most part, I’m doing good. I’m great.”

— On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Jazmyn Nyx was written out of Fatal Influence after a mysterious backstage attack. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley briefly checked on her before coldly remarking that it was time to move on without her.

It was reported earlier today that Nyx’s WWE contract is expiring and that she opted not to re-sign.

Nyx addressed the situation directly on TikTok, confirming her departure. She said,

“As you know, there have been things circulating and I want to just set the record straight. I’m not re-signing with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years wasn’t going to cut it for me financially, and that’s okay.”

Nyx reflected on her journey, noting that she joined WWE after a stint playing soccer in Iceland. Early in her career, she was sidelined by four knee surgeries, and she also revealed she recently dealt with a concussion, though she did not specify when. She added that her time in WWE forced her to pass on other opportunities, but she is now ready to pursue them.

She closed her message by thanking the fans for their continued support.

— 2025 has been a challenging year for Charlotte Flair.

After a year-long absence, The Queen made her return to WWE — only to be met with a mixed reception, including boos following her Royal Rumble victory. Her personal life also faced turmoil, as her marriage to Andrade ended in divorce — a topic that was even brought into the storyline leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Now, Flair has shared another deeply personal and heartbreaking update.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed the tragic passing of her close friend, Britney Zahn. In an emotional tribute, Charlotte penned a heartfelt message to honor her memory. She wrote,

“I remember driving down 485 in my parent’s car, nervous. I didn’t know any of the girls who would be there. The only name I recognized was Britney Zahn from Charlotte Catholic — the outside hitter no one at PDS could stop. She had just moved from Louisville, Kentucky, and everyone was saying she was the best player in the state.”

“My parent’s wanted me to try out for the same team: Charlotte Elite. One of the parents told them this was the team to be on, and that Britney was the girl they were going to build it around. We both made the team. A week later, since I didn’t have my license yet, Britney offered me a ride to practice. She’s been my best friend ever since.”

“I could go into detail about the next four years of high school — every music festival, playing Rummikub with my mom, and great-aunt Francine. Or the time my dad caught me smoking cigarettes at the AMC theater, screamed at me, and asked why I couldn’t be more like Britney… little did he know, she was the one who bought me the pack.”

“When my parents separated, my mom dropped me off at App for preseason, and I never spent one night in my dorm. Britney raised me. I didn’t know how to do laundry, load a dishwasher, or write a check. Nothing. One day she asked why I left little piles of clothes around her apartment.”

“I told her, “Because that’s what I did at home.” She laughed, and she knew exactly what I meant. We were inseparable. My family loved Britney as their own. When my brother Reid died, she never left my mom’s side and was the only one patient enough to deal with the “Fliehrs.” She was the calm one, the stoic one, the one who had it all together.”

“She was the All-American girl who taught me about insurance and saving money, who didn’t care about material things or gossip, and who loved her family fiercely — her son Dax, her parents, and her late brother Kevin.”

“We both lost our little brothers, but even in her seemingly perfect world, that kind of devastation was unthinkable. Still, she carried it with grace. I was just telling her how we had our whole lives ahead of us, how we could be whoever we wanted to be. I never expected a world without her. Until I see you again. I love you Zahn.”

