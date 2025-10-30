Mercedes Moné’s title-winning momentum shows no signs of slowing down. The AEW TBS Champion is on a run that’s rewriting the record books.

Moné currently holds twelve recognized championships across AEW, CMLL, and a growing list of independent promotions around the world. With each new belt, her brand power continues to expand, and it appears that independent promotions are going out of their way to be part of the phenomenon.

A report from Fightful Select notes that it’s often the promoters themselves who reach out to Moné’s management team, eager to feature her in their promotions — and, more specifically, to crown her as their top women’s champion.

The logic is simple – a title around Moné’s waist brings instant credibility and visibility. Her name guarantees social media traction, ticket sales, and attention from mainstream wrestling outlets.

Interestingly, Moné reportedly does not demand to win championships in these bookings. However, several indie promotions have still opted to put their top belts on her, recognizing the immediate value that comes with her presence — and the global eyes she brings to their product.

Moné’s current asking price for independent appearances is around $25,000 per event, a figure that initially raised eyebrows across the scene. Yet sources within AEW have clarified that this rate is hardly unprecedented. Several top-tier AEW talents reportedly command no less than $30,000 for any outside appearance.

Earlier this month, Moné made history once again by breaking Último Dragón’s long-standing record for holding the most recognized wrestling titles simultaneously. Dragón’s record stood for decades at 10 championships held at once — but Moné surpassed it after her recent victory over Jody Threat, pushing her total to twelve.

Her title haul includes gold from AEW, CMLL, STARDOM-affiliated circuits, and several independent organizations throughout North America and Europe.

Moné’s schedule shows no signs of slowing down either. She’s set to challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Full Gear 2025, a matchup that could make her the first woman in company history to simultaneously hold both the TBS and Women’s World Championships.

In addition, Moné has teamed up with Athena to enter the tournament for the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships.