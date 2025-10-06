A new report has surfaced with additional insight into Santos Escobar’s decision to part ways with WWE, including the reasoning behind his choice to decline a new contract offer from the company.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Escobar was recently approached by WWE management with an offer to extend his deal, which included a pay increase. However, sources close to the situation told the outlet that Escobar made it clear from the outset that money was not a deciding factor in his choice. The former Legado del Fantasma leader reportedly turned down the new contract despite the raise, signaling that his concerns stemmed from issues beyond financial terms.

It is said that Escobar’s decision was not motivated by a lack of television time or unhappiness with his current position on the card. Instead, Escobar wanted to ensure there was a meaningful creative direction in place for his character going forward. The 38-year-old reportedly expressed a desire not to be “spinning his wheels” under a long-term deal without a defined plan for his future in the company.

As we previously reported, Escobar’s current WWE contract is set to expire at midnight tonight, officially making him a free agent once the deal lapses. While it was noted that a last-minute attempt to re-sign him is technically possible, those within WWE noted that there was little expectation internally that he would remain with the company as of Monday afternoon.

Escobar’s last televised appearance for WWE came at Worlds Collide in June, where he teamed with Los Garza in a six-man tag team match against El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown. His most recent match on SmackDown took place on the May 2nd episode, where he came up short against Rey Fenix.

Escobar first signed with WWE in 2019 and went on to lead the Legado del Fantasma faction in NXT before joining the main roster as part of the LWO (Latino World Order). His potential free agency has reportedly drawn early interest from multiple promotions.