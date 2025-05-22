WWE has cancelled next week’s scheduled NXT TV tapings in Tampa, Florida.

Pwinsider is reporting that the decision was reportedly made due to concerns over low ticket sales and the potential negative impact on the show’s on-air atmosphere.

Although some tickets had been sold (around 1,700) for the event at the Yuengling Center, sales were said to be below expectations for a venue of that size. WWE officials ultimately determined that the show would present better on television if it were held at the WWE Performance Center instead.

Given the close proximity between the Performance Center in Orlando and the Tampa venue, WWE opted to return to its home base, where the more compact and controlled environment would provide a livelier, more visually dynamic setting for the broadcast. The move is intended to ensure a stronger viewing experience for fans watching from home.