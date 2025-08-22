A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided details on the breakup of A-Town Down Under and WWE’s creative plans for Grayson Waller on Monday Night RAW.

According to the report, the decision to end the team stemmed from an injury to Austin Theory, who is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period. Rather than keeping the duo on hold, WWE chose to move forward by quietly splitting the team.

In Theory’s absence, Waller will remain a regular fixture on television. The Aussie star has been paired with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day, with the new alliance already showcased in several backstage segments in recent weeks.

The report summarized WWE’s stance: “Theory is out with an injury. They decided that instead of waiting for him to return, they’d just say there was a split. And move Waller over to the New Day group to keep him on TV.”

The card for WWE Clash In Paris is beginning to fill out, with a new report indicating additional championship matches for the event.

Set for Sunday, August 31, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, the pay-per-view is expected to feature several more title bouts.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has internally added three more championship contests to the lineup for Clash In Paris.

The reported matches are listed below:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, is continuing to make a name for herself in sports as an NCAA shot put champion. Despite her success, she has faced online trolling, largely centered on her strong resemblance to her father, the WWE and UFC legend.

Unfazed by the negativity, Mya recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a red bikini, proudly displaying her physique. She captioned the post with the following,

“200+ lbs and every ounce is powerful, confident, and beautiful. 💕 Ladies, the bikini was made for your body, so rock it!!”