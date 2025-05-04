Braun Strowman has been released from WWE for the second time in four years, and new details have emerged regarding his departure.

Strowman was part of a recent wave of releases that included Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and several others from both the main roster and NXT.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman’s high salary was a significant factor in his release. WWE officials reportedly felt he was being paid more than his current role justified.

Strowman was previously released in 2021 but returned to the company in September 2022 after Triple H assumed creative control.

His final match took place on the April 18th episode of WWE SmackDown, where he teamed with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

As a main roster talent, Strowman will be subject to a 90-day non-compete clause before he can sign with another wrestling promotion.

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade, now using her previous ring name Elayna Black, has called out fans for sending her inappropriate messages following her recent release from NXT.

Taking to Twitter, Black reminded fans that her contact email is strictly for professional bookings and not for unsolicited personal messages.

A former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Black was released as part of a recent wave of roster cuts, despite previously being in the NXT Women’s Title picture earlier this year.

She signed with WWE in 2021 and quickly emerged as a rising star in the women’s division, though injuries sidelined her for much of 2023 and 2024.

Didn’t think I had to clarify but this is for BOOKINGS AND INQUIRIES ONLY you weird ass insensitive fucks https://t.co/Fqi0JugBgI — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 4, 2025

Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer has fired back at a fan who called for Ava, the daughter of The Rock, to be released from WWE NXT following the company’s latest wave of roster cuts.

More than a dozen talents were let go this week, including notable names like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and Shayna Baszler.

After a social media user expressed a wish to see Ava among those released, Dyer responded sharply in her defense.

Dyer, whose real name is Tom Pestock, wrestled in WWE under the ring name Baron Corbin. His run with the company ended in November 2024 after a 12-year career.

During his time with WWE, Dyer captured the United States Championship, the NXT Tag Team Titles, and won the 2017 Money in the Bank contract.