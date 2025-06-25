Pat McAfee has been absent from WWE RAW commentary for the past three weeks, with Wade Barrett and Corey Graves stepping in during his time away.

During Monday’s episode of his “The Pat McAfee Show,” McAfee addressed his absence and gave fans an update. He said,

“I won’t be on commentary tonight. Just taking some time to catch up on life — between Money in the Bank and Night of Champions feels like the right window. I was starting to feel pretty exhausted. Big shoutout to everyone in WWE for looking out for me. I’m very grateful.”

Despite his break from WWE, McAfee has continued hosting his daily show.