As we reported last night here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Chris Bey suffered an injury during ABC’s match with The Hardy Boys. The belief among some talent is that Bey underwent emergency surgery on his neck last night. There was a lot of concern among talent and staff following the injury.

As of this writing, there is no update on Hijo del Vikingo other than he suffered an ankle or knee injury after overshooting Trent Seven on a moonsault.

The Northern Armory weren’t at Bound for Glory or last night’s TV IMPACT! TV tapings. The reason for this is due to the fact that their work visas for the United States did not come through in time for the events. The Good Hands stepped in to fill their roles over the weekend.

TNA Wrestling was selling standing room only tickets for Bound for Glory 2024.

And finally, tickets for the January 19, 2025 Genesis pay-per-view event in Dallas, TX will go on sale on November 15th.