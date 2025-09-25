— Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a video filmed after AEW All Out 2025, where Adam Copeland announced that he would be stepping away from television, admitting he wasn’t sure if he would ever return. This sparked speculation among fans that Copeland could be heading back to WWE for a one-off farewell match against John Cena.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Copeland’s absence from AEW programming is due to his filming commitments for the new season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+. He plays Ares, the God of War, in the hit series. Deadline notes that production on Season 3 began last month.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 10, with Season 3, featuring Copeland, to arrive at a later date.

— On a recent episode of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett praised AEW’s pay-per-view events like All In and All Out, commending the company’s improved production values and evolving storytelling.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the quality of AEW pay-per-view events: “My big takeaway would be at the end of the day — and look. The other guys, and I’ve read stuff doing cardio this morning. I don’t think the reviews were what they expected. I’ll defer to you on that. But in totality, the depth of the AEW roster — and nobody, and I’ve said it, and it’s just not a tagline in my brain or here on My World. Nobody does pay-per-view better than AEW.

“And you know Conrad, going in, if you said, ‘Hey, this is going to be a five-hour show,’ I would have maybe like, ‘Oh, that’s a risk.’ But those people were rocking and rolling for Hangman when he finally delivered the Buckshot Lariat.”

On the AEW roster: “So in totality, I just think the quality of talent from top to bottom in AEW is still almost underappreciated. Not underappreciated, it goes under the radar. Because again, Forbidden Door, All In, we can keep going back, show after show. It was a hell of a show on Saturday Night, I kid you not, man. Very, very proud to be a part of this roster.”

— MJF and Alicia Atout recently tied the knot, but just one day after their wedding, MJF appeared on AEW Collision to cost Mark Briscoe his match.

At the time, MJF posted on Twitter, writing, “Revenge doesn’t take a honeymoon,” as part of the build toward his showdown with Briscoe at AEW All Out 2025.

Following his loss to Briscoe at the pay-per-view, MJF revealed on this week’s AEW Dynamite that he’ll be stepping away for a while.

Meanwhile, Atout took to Twitter to note that MJF hasn’t come home since the event, joking that he “owes” her for being away so long while also sharing her own solo plans.

Max is back on set. I’m back home with Piper. Guess it’s another girls night… or month… This better be the best honeymoon EVER. YOU OWE ME, @The_MJF 🙄 pic.twitter.com/rYhBBDUjUM — Alicia Atout-Friedman (@AliciaAtout) September 25, 2025

— On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, President Tony Khan officially revealed that the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships will soon be introduced.

After the announcement, Mercedes Moné took to Twitter to share her excitement and teased a potential run for the new titles, asking, “Who wants to be my tag team partner?”

Moné is currently the reigning TBS Champion and also holds eight additional championships across multiple promotions.