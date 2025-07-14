AEW All In: Texas ran for an unprecedented six hours this past Saturday — making it the longest wrestling pay-per-view event in history. The event broke the previous record held by WrestleMania 35, which ran five hours and twenty minutes.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the extended runtime was intentional. AEW reportedly wanted their show to directly overlap with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which aired the same evening. The event likely would have wrapped up sooner if not for the ongoing “wrestling war” between the two promotions.

WWE had stacked the weekend with counter-programming, scheduling both NXT: Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event for July 12, with Evolution airing the following night. In response, AEW made a deliberate decision to not be “bullied” by WWE’s tactics, ensuring that All In’s main event would still be underway as WWE’s NBC broadcast began — and that’s exactly how it played out.