AEW has recently begun uploading some of its most iconic matches to YouTube — and the move is paying off with solid viewership numbers.

In the past, fans often found it difficult to access AEW’s major matches and pay-per-view moments, as much of the catalog wasn’t readily available. That’s now changing, with AEW releasing a growing number of its biggest and most important bouts on the platform.

Fightful Select is reporting that the uploads are part of a broader strategy to boost interest in the company’s streaming content. Each video description includes links directing viewers to AEW’s streaming service. While there are a few exceptions — such as WrestleDream, which has yet to be fully uploaded to HBO Max — it is said the push is clearly intended to drive more engagement.

Interestingly, some of the matches lack commentary. According to sources, this was a deliberate choice driven by social media response. Clips without commentary had gained traction online, and AEW wanted to experiment further based on that buzz to gauge fan reaction.