— Tickets are now on presale for AEW Dynamite in Edinburg, Texas, set for Wednesday, October 2 at the Bert Ogden Arena. Fans can secure their seats early at AXS.com using the presale code INS2AEW.

— During a recent appearance on the “Marking Out” podcast, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm looked back on her run in NXT UK. Storm departed WWE in December 2021 before officially joining AEW in March 2022. She said,

“I lived there for a while, my family are British, I was on the British wrestling scene for a long time, a long long time, so I did the NXT, that’s how I got to go in to WWE. It was a very valuable learning experience, I got to learn from all the greats, I got to learn from Johnny Saint, Johnny Moss, James Mason, all the local British (talent), Robbie Brookside. So it was just a great group. It was lovely, and then you now, obviously comes a time I move to America and here we are, I’m American now.”

— During a recent CMLL media call, ROH World Champion and AEW Tag Team Champion Bandido revealed that he is currently experiencing the best year of his wrestling career.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his current run: “I think this has been the best year of my career without a doubt. I’ve had a lot of blessings come after my time out due to injury. It’s something that it’s hard to explain because it’s a lot of feelings found. I thought I would never be able to step foot inside a wrestling ring after all the injuries & surgeries, I thought things wouldn’t be the same, so being able to close out the year in this fashion has been incredible.”

On what he wants to fulfill next: “Now, the only thing missing in my personal career would be wrestling inside the (Hammerstein) Ballroom in New York because that’s where I was supposed to return and I ended up concussed. I got nerves about that place, but we gotta face it and continue to give everything to close out the year in the best possible manner.”

— On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, AEW President Tony Khan spoke highly of Harley Cameron, commending her talents both inside the ring and beyond.

Khan also praised Bryan Danielson for officially joining AEW’s broadcast team full-time, pointing to The American Dragon’s standout commentary at Forbidden Door 2025 as a key factor in the decision.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Harley Cameron: “She’s a great, great talent. Absolutely, we’re really lucky to have Harley Cameron in. AEW. She’s an incredibly valuable wrestler, and somebody that brings a lot of different skills to AEW, you’re totally, totally right about that. I’m really, really excited about having Harley Cameron competing in AEW, but also all the things she brings to the locker room. She’s one of the most respected people. She’s worked so hard. She hasn’t been wrestling that long, and it’s amazing.”

On how Harley Cameron has gotten very good in the ring: “She’s gotten very, very good in the ring, but she has so many talents outside the ring, too, and it’s like Harley can do almost anything. So I’m a big, big fan of Harley Cameron. I think she brings a really, really valuable perspective to AEW, and also somebody that represents AEW really well outside and can give fans an interesting perspective on AEW, somebody that might be very different than what they had imagined a pro wrestler would be like.”

On having Bryan Danielson become a full-time commentator: “As we were preparing for Forbidden Door, I thought Bryan would be fantastic on the commentary team for that show, knowing the background he has, knowing his insights into pro wrestling and how prepared he is and how much research he does on pro wrestling worldwide, knowing the stars competing at Forbidden Door, coming from different promotions, stars from Mexico and Japan, and traveling from all over the world to compete at that show in London. Also, I think Bryan’s a great star, and people want to see Bryan Danielson on television and hear Bryan Danielson on television, and thankfully, he’s got very intelligent, insightful things to say when he does talk.”

On Bryan Danielson doing a fantastic job at Forbidden Door: “I really thought Bryan would be a great part of the commentary team, and he did a fantastic job on Forbidden Door. So I had talked to him, maybe after his promotional tour of Australia was complete, about Bryan joining us on Wednesday, and it worked out perfect. He’ll be joining us tomorrow night, on Wednesday Night Dynamite as a host, a commentator, providing his really, really valuable insights into pro wrestling. I think it’s great anytime we’re able to bring on Bryan Danielson to do anything in AEW, but especially to provide very, very intelligent, insightful commentary on pro wrestling. That’s a great thing in AEW that we have now with Bryan Danielson as a host on Wednesday night’s Dynamite starting tomorrow.”

