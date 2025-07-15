Nikki Bella made her return to singles competition on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, picking up a hard-fought victory over Chelsea Green. This marked Bella’s first one-on-one match since 2018, following her elimination of Green in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution — a move that sparked this grudge match.

The Hall of Famer sealed the win by hitting a Rack Attack and pinning the former Women’s United States Champion.

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Piper Niven and Alba Fyre stormed the ring to launch a post-match attack. Before any damage could be done, Stephanie Vaquer rushed in to make the save, chasing off Green’s “Secret Hervice.” Bella and Vaquer stood tall together to close the segment.

Notably, this was Bella’s first televised singles victory since defeating Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho) on the September 10, 2018, episode of RAW. Prior to that, her last televised singles win came at TLC 2016, where she bested Carmella in a No Disqualification match.

Naomi’s first WWE Women’s World Championship defense is officially set for SummerSlam. As revealed during this week’s episode of RAW, Naomi will put her title on the line in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

The announcement came during the show’s opening segment, where Naomi formally joined the RAW roster following her title win at Evolution 2. Naomi, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to claim the gold, declared that she had surpassed Bianca Belair. Her promo was soon interrupted by Ripley and SKY, both eager for a title opportunity. That led to Adam Pearce making the match official for SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place across two nights, August 2nd and 3rd.

It is OFFICIAL at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/0SO6rWHHOx — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

Cody Rhodes and Pat McAfee were in attendance at Monday night’s Home Run Derby, as you can see below: