At Tuesday night’s WWE NXT: Roadblock event, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia in the main event to become both the NXT Women’s North American Champion and the NXT Women’s Champion, making her a double champion.

According to a report from Bryan Alverez, the title change was a last-minute decision due to Giulia needing time off for a “minor” visa issue and an undisclosed injury.

Giulia’s injury hasn’t been specified, but she will be away for a while. WWE is expected to adjust its plans for the NXT women’s division until Giulia’s return.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will be facing off at WWE WrestleMania 41, and the war of words between the two has continued on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Charlotte Flair wrote, “Looks like this “New Queen” came from Temu 🤭”

Tiffany Stratton clapped back with the following, “Oh Charlotte, you really wanna talk about looks?🤭”