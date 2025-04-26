WWE has issued a kayfabe suspension to GUNTHER following his attack on Pat McAfee during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

According to a report from Cory Hayes, GUNTHER’s absence from WWE programming stems from a personal request for time off, which the company has approved.

At this time, there is no official word on when GUNTHER will return. The Austrian star recently suffered a loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41: Night One.

GUNTHER is a former World Heavyweight Champion and holds records as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion and the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in WWE history.