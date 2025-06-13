GUNTHER became a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Jey Uso on this week’s episode of RAW.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the title change was a call made by Triple H, who wants GUNTHER to defend the championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

The long-standing plan is for GUNTHER to face Goldberg in what would be Goldberg’s retirement match, and Triple H felt it needed to be a title bout.

WWE intends for the match to air on NBC as a major attraction to compete with AEW All In: Texas 2025, offering a marquee showdown on free television.

Goldberg is expected to appear on next week’s episode of RAW in Green Bay, though WWE has yet to officially confirm his return.

Adam Pearce has announced that former WWE World Champion Jey Uso is in the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament as the mystery slot. You can check out the official announcement below:

Chelsea Green recently reflected on her first stint in WWE and what led to it falling short.

During an appearance on the “Lightweights” podcast, Green admitted that the biggest issue was her unwillingness to adapt at the time. She said,

“I think I had spent too much time on the indies that by the time I got to NXT, I was going against the system. I was fighting against it… And I was so set in my way that I didn’t want anyone to change it and I was so entitled because I had been a world champion.”

She continued, “So I was like, ‘Why do I need to change? You hired me. You knew what you were getting. Why do I need to change? You should just be putting these belts on me’ and I needed to be humbled. I needed to be fired and go back to the indies and rebrand and change my mindset, be humbled. Strip myself of that entitlement and just really realize that things will come when they’re meant to come and that’s what happened.”