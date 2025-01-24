While Hulk Hogan was involved in the promotional material for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, he will not be appearing on tomorrow’s NBC broadcast.

Pwinsider is reporting that Hogan was never booked on the special due to his son Nick getting married this weekend.

Nick was with his father at the debut of WWE RAW on Netflix in Los Angeles, CA.

Pwinsider is also reporting that Liv Morgan is backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Austin, TX. It is said that Morgan will be making an actual appearance on the live broadcast.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. says he’s down to work for WWE as a writer or in another role.

While appearing on a recent edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” the actor was asked about his love for professional wrestling and whether he’d be interested in joining WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On potentially working as a writer in wrestling: “I feel like everybody, as wrestling fans, we all fantasy book… It would definitely not be out of my wheelhouse.”

On potentially appearing on-screen as a manager: I’ll do, bro, anything they trying to do. Just, you know, I’m a phone call away.”

And finally, Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate rapper Travis Scott on his new album which dropped this morning. Scott’s “4X4” song is the official theme for WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix: