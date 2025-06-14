Hikaru Shida has been absent from AEW television since November 2024 and is currently in Japan as she works on renewing her visa.

During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Shida shared an update with fans about her situation. She said,

“I really hope to [return to AEW]. Visas are especially tough to get these days. AEW has so many wrestlers, and the lawyer has a lot to handle, so I understand it takes time. I hope I can go back to AEW soon. For now, I’m enjoying my time in Japan and recharging my energy to wrestle in the U.S. again. I’m really looking forward to my comeback. Please wait for me — and I’m so happy if you’re supporting me.”

There is currently no confirmed timeline for Shida’s return to AEW, but she has stayed active in the Japanese wrestling scene during her time away.

Dralistico recently responded to fan comments on Twitter regarding the upcoming AEW, CMLL, and NJPW collaboration shows set to take place during the week of June 18th at Arena Mexico.

One of the featured events is AEW Grand Slam on June 18. After Dralistico shared a post on Twitter, a fan asked why La Faccion Ingobernable — RUSH, Dralístico, and The Beast Mortos — wasn’t scheduled to appear. Dralistico acknowledged the question, engaging with fans curious about the trio’s absence from the announced lineup. He wrote,

“These are CMLL policies and rules that must be respected. We are comfortable where we are. If tomorrow Aew sends us to defend the flag, we will gladly do so. In the meantime, we apologize to all the fans who thought the L.F.I. would be at that event.”

Eso no tiene nada q ver hay libertad de expresión Pero hagan lo q hagan nosotros seguiremos firmes en la lucha libre cumpliendo metas y sueños Gracias por su apoyo y a los que no ! También gracias son los que nos inspiran a ser mejores — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) June 13, 2025

The short film Money Talks, marking AEW star HOOK’s acting debut, is set to premiere tonight at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The screening will take place at 8:30 PM at Village East by Angelika.

Set against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration day, the drama follows a $100 bill as it makes its way through the gritty underbelly of New York City in 1981.