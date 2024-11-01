Solo Sikoa hasn’t wrestled a match since the October 18th episode of WWE SmackDown. On that show, the leader of the new Bloodline faced off against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.

Sikoa has also been kept out of the recent brawling segments and was pulled from a few scheduled matches with the American Nightmare at live events, which has led to some speculation among fans that he’s injured.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the reason for this is simply due to a precautionary measure to keep him healthy. He is not dealing with any serious sort of injury.

At tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, three members of the new Bloodline will face off against Roman Reigns and the Usos. As of this writing, there is no word on whether Sikoa will be one of the participants.

In other news, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some updates on the pay-per-view buyrate for TNA Bound For Glory 2024, which took place in Detroit, MI this past Saturday.

The report states that the pay-per-view event currently has 2,500 TV PPV buys. This is up 11.7% from Slammiversary.

When you factor in streaming, the number is likely closer to 8,000. With late PPV buys, the number is expected to continue to rise.

Of those who bought WWE Bad Blood 2024, 2.1% also bought Bound For Glory 2024. Of those who bought AEW WrestleDream, 4.2% also bought TNA BFG.