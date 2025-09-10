— WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda is preparing to release his memoir.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Ian Douglass confirmed that he co-wrote the autobiography with Rotunda, adding that the manuscript is complete and the release date will be announced once plans are finalized.

Rotunda is best remembered for his WWE run as the IRS character and his time in WCW’s Varsity Club. He retired from in-ring competition in 2005 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Barry Windham as part of The U.S. Express during WrestleMania 40 weekend in 2024.

— Sting recently reflected on his time wrestling in Japan, highlighting the rare opportunity he had to face Antonio Inoki.

In a conversation with Justin Dhillon on the “Casual Conversations With the Classic” podcast, Sting was asked about memorable moments from his stint in the country and singled out his matches with The Great Muta and Inoki. He said,

“I mean, probably every match that I had with Muta. One in particular that’s going to be special, no matter what, gives me serious bragging rights, is that I wrestled Antonio Inoki. Not many people can say that.”

Sting squared off against Inoki in January 1995 during the finals of the BVD Cup Martial Arts Tournament at the Tokyo Dome, with Inoki coming out on top.

— Kurt Angle has provided a new update on his health more than six years after retiring from the ring.

The Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the “Six Feet Under” podcast with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, where he discussed how he’s doing physically. Angle said he feels good overall, but revealed that his neck has fused naturally and that he no longer has any discs between his vertebrae. He learned this after going in for an MRI ahead of possible disc replacement surgery, only to be told by his doctor that there were no discs left. He said,

“I feel pretty good. The only thing that bothers me now is that I have motor skill problems. My hands shake because of my neck, and there’s nothing I can do about it. My neck naturally fused together. I think I already told you that. I don’t have any more discs between my vertebrae. It’s just all fused together. It’s all bone. I went to have a disc replacement surgery, and the doctor took an MRI. He said, ‘You don’t have any discs. You’re done.’ He said, ‘It’s all fused together. It’s all bone.’ So, I have a hard time. I get pain going down my arms, and I can’t feel either one of my pinkies. They’re gone. So I just have a lot of functional problems. You know, it just sucks that there’s nothing I can do. I tried stem cell, I tried disc replacement. There’s just nothing I have to deal with it.”

— Ticket pre-sales are underway for WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden on November 17, which will feature John Cena’s final WWE appearance at the iconic venue.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster using the pre-sale code WWEMSG.

— Monday’s episode of WWE RAW took place live in Milwaukee, but Chief Content Officer Triple H was absent from the event.

During his appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Triple H was asked about the planned contract signing between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer that ultimately didn’t happen on RAW, as it was noted on the broadcast that Vaquer was not in attendance. “The Game” said,

“To be honest, I was not there last night, I haven’t had a chance to watch the show yet. I did Kill Tony last night. Oh sh*t. I’m not supposed to say that. I forgot it was a secret that I’m not on there until Monday. It was fun.”

Kill Tony is a stand-up comedy variety show created and hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe that airs on Netflix.

