A new report has surfaced revealing that Reelz is looking to expand their pro-wrestling content.

According to Fightful Select, the network has several documentaries lined up for the summertime, which will add on to their “Autopsy” series that is already running and covers the unfortunate tragedies of celebrity deaths.

It is noted that Reelz has been interviewing wrestling media members for the series, but it does not appear that WWE will participate, unlike their current partnership with A&E.

Some of the topics they are looking to target are profiles on Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chyna, and Roddy Piper.