NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered’s Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige put their titles on the line against The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV.

The match saw a title change as Charlette and Robyn went over.

Heading into this show, Pretty Empowered held the titles for over 240 days after they The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) at Alwayz Ready.

