The Righteous — Vincent and Dutch — departed from AEW and ROH earlier this week. Today, the tag team released a cryptic video that appears to address their recent exits.

In the video, Vincent declares, “You all expect to hear when you’re not listening. We are in control now. Everybody’s entranced by the puppet, but nobody truly notices the Righteous pulling the strings.”

Dutch added, “This system has gagged a generation of fools!” Vincent followed up with, “So if you want to spit in our faces, smack us in the mouth — what did you expect us to do while we’re in control?”

The caption accompanying the video reads, “It’s TIME… Everyone, digs The Righteous. Dig what I’m saying? ⏳”

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Ricochet will face Angelico on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Additionally, AR Fox, Bandido, and The Outrunners (Truth Floyd & Turbo Magnum) will face off against the Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Trent, and Lance Archer.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

* Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Daniel Garcia vs. Cash Wheeler or Dax Harwood

* Ricochet vs. Angelico

* AR Fox, Bandido, The Outrunners (Truth Floyd & Turbo Magnum) vs Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Trent, & Lance Archer)