= The action got underway early in the show at AEW Revolution 2025 on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. During the “Zero Hour” pre-show, Paul Walter Hauser and QT Marshall got into it in an angle.

QT Marshall was introduced holding a red solo cup, before talking with Paul Walter Hauser about being tired of celebrities like Big Boom A.J. wrestling. He feels they should stick to pre-shows and leave wrestling to the wrestlers. Hauser says he wouldn’t say that if Marshall got a role in a film.

The panelists bring up Hauser doing some independent wrestling, to which Marshall says there’s a difference between wrestling in a sold out Crypto.com Arena and in a local bingo hall. The panelists convince Hauser to show his lock-up skills on Marshall.

Marshall allows it, but then Hauser snatches a side head lock to have some fun. Marshall says he gave an inch and Hauser took a mile. He splashes the drink in his red solo cup on him and leaves. Hauser takes his mic and headset off and leaves as well.

= Chris Jericho also pulled a dastardly deed during his match on the show, which ended up never technically happening. Jericho came to the ring with Bryan Keith and Big Bill, only to blast Gravity with a baseball bat as soon as he entered.

Keith and Bill joined him in beating him down, leading to Jericho removing Gravity’s mask. As Gravity tried covering up, all three continued to pound on him. Bandido tried to make the save, but got beat down for his efforts as well.

Gravity had a sister and mother in attendance, who hopped the guard rail and covered Gravity as Jericho said “watch this” and kicked Gravity in his unmasked face. He left as the crowd showered he and his crew with loud boos.

– The Rizzler made a surprise appearance during the Big Boom A.J., Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection match on the Zero Hour pre-show. Rizzler came out dressed like a mini Orange Cassidy, for an insanely loud pop from the L.A. crowd.

The match saw the celebrity team win, and get joined by celebrities from The Righteous Gemstones, who came out and helped during a post-match angle that saw The Murder Machines teasing a beatdown of Big Boom A.J.