Wrestling fans worldwide will be counting down towards August 31st, 2025, when the WWE’s Clash in Paris takes place at the Paris La Défense Arena. It features WWE superstars who will be fiercely fighting for supremacy. As the roster keeps buzzing with momentum, we look at the power ranking of WWE’s top superstars based on their recent match outcomes, wins, storylines, and other factors. From titleholders to rising stars, we present to you the following superstars.

Men’s power ranking

1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes comes first in the Clash in Paris order after defeating the famous John Cena at SummerSlam 2025, an encounter that helped him reclaim the WWE Championship. The American Nightmare’s resilience makes him a man to watch out for against other opponents. He remains one of SmackDown’s cornerstones, thanks to his recent DQ win alongside Cena. Rhodes is a man to watch out for in Paris come August 31st.

2. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins may have faked a knee injury on CM Punk, but the Visionary’s SummerSlam masterstroke has what it takes to be in the power ranking. The wrestler believed to be “cunning” earned a solid reign after his title defence against LA Knight on RAW.

3. John Cena

John Cena is fresh off a match of the year contender against Cody Rhodes, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to the American Nightmare. Paris is a chance for Cena to remind everyone why he is one of the all-time greats.

4. Randy Orton

Randy Orton provided one of the most iconic wrestling moments in his SmackDown win with LA Knight earlier in April. He is still searching for a direction of a clear WrestleMania 41 path, but remains a legal wildcard whenever he is in the ring. That said, there’s no confirmed match for Orton in Paris as of yet.

5. CM Punk

CM Punk is a five-star classic giant who lost his Heavyweight Champion status to Rollins during a cash-in at Money in the Bank. His loss doesn’t disqualify him from top power rankings in Paris, and he remains one of the favorites.

Wrestler Recent Highlight Cody Rhodes Defeated John Cena in SummerSlam 2025 to reclaim his spot as undisputed WWE Champion Seth Rollins Faked a knee injury to get the better of CM Punk at SummerSlam and defeated LA Knight to retain his Heavyweight Champion position John Cena Lost to the American Nightmare (Cody Rhodes) and aims to pick up the pieces in Clash in Paris 2025 Randy Orton Teamed up with LA Knight for an incredible SmackDown win earlier in April CM Punk Lost his Heavyweight Champion spot after being outsmarted by Rollins in a SummerSlam event

Women’s power ranking

1. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton left fans in shock after finishing off Jade Cargill at SummerSlam in just seven minutes. Earlier this year, she defeated Bayley in SmackDown to retain her place as the Women’s Champion.

2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley remains a force to reckon with on the list of women’s power rankings, despite losing several championship matches. Mami took the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan during Netflix’s RAW debut in January. This achievement shows that she’s got what it takes to fight in Paris and go all the way.

3. Naomi

Naomi has recently confirmed she’s expecting a baby, meaning she will not appear in Paris. But she deserves a mention. After a long absence from the WWE, she returned to compete at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Her comeback was ignited by a heated rivalry with Jade Cargill (one that led to her injury). She got a career-defining win in the 2025 Money in the Bank event and, up until recently, was the reigning Women’s World Champion.

Wrestler Recent Highlight Tiffany Stratton Took just seven minutes to defeat Jade Cargill in SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley Became a World Champion after defeating Liv Morgan during Netflix’s RAW debut. Naomi Returned to the 2024 Royal Rumble after a long WWE absence and went ahead to get a win in the 2025 edition of Money in the Bank.

From professionals to rising stars, the WWE Clash in Paris promises thrilling moments for wrestling fans. As the clash looms, with both men and women fighters preparing to chase glory, the question remains: who will win? Stay tuned till August 31st.

FAQs

When is Clash in Paris happening?

WWE’s Clash in Paris will be held on August 31st, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Who’s topping the current power rankings?

Cody Rhodes leads the pack in the men’s division after his success at SummerSlam 2025. In the women’s division, Tiffany Stratton is #1 after her dominant win against Jade Cargill.

Can I bet on the Clash in Paris matches?

Yes, you can place bets on WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Tiffany Stratton, and more. We recommend placing these bets at the sportsbooks recommended by SportyTrader for a secure and rewarding gambling experience.

