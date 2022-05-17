WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to be roasted during Starrcast V weekend in July.

We noted before how Starrcast V will feature Flair’s final match that Sunday at the one night only “Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair’s Final Match” event. Flair is set to team with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a partner. You can click here for details on the Flair match, including news on the legend who is expected to team with RNR.

In an update, Starrcast announced today that The Roast of Ric Flair will take place on Friday, July 29 from The Nashville Fairgrounds, just two days before Flair’s final match and at the same venue.

The Roast of Ric Flair will air live on FITE TV.

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast,” said Conrad Thompson. “Ric’s career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You’ve seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He’s done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.”

Stay tuned for more on Flair and Starrcast V. Below is the full press release issued to us today, along with a promo for the roast:

"The Roast of Ric Flair" Set to Headline STARRCAST V He is a 16-time world heavyweight champion. He is universally recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever to set foot in the squared circle. He is a larger-than-life personality who was ahead of his time, and yet continues to have a major influence in today's pop culture. He has been the main event in countless arenas around the world, and on Friday, July 29th, just two days ahead of his final match ever, live from World Famous Nashville Fairgrounds, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will once again be the headlining act, but this time he will take center stage at STARRCAST V for "The Roast of Ric Flair." STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE. Presale tickets for those who have purchased past STARRCAST wristbands, will go on sale at 12pm EDT on Thursday, May 19th. Public ticket sales will begin at 12/pm EDT on Friday, May 20th at www.STARRCAST.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on Friday, May 20th. Fans who preorder the event on FITE will have opportunities for exclusive Ric Flair collectable merchandise.

